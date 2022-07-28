 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All deserve reproductive rights

AP Poll Abortion

Abortion-rights activists demonstrate against the Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion June 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington. A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a poll.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

With the release of its Dobbs opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court aimed to enshrine within federal law the principle that human life begins at conception. This assumption, however, viciously ignored one undeniable fact: There is no universal moral, scientific, religious or philosophical agreement regarding when life begins. Across faiths and across political perspectives and across academic disciplines, there exists a diversity of opinions relevant to this subject.

As Scott Gilbert, professor of biology at Swarthmore College, has written, “… there is no consensus among scientists as to when personhood begins.” And as NPR’s Sarah McCammon wrote when summarizing the perspective of religious groups regarding abortion: “Polls suggest that while a majority of Americans support abortion rights and oppose overturning Roe, views on abortion are closely tied to religion. Jewish, Buddhist, Unitarian and nonreligious Americans express some of the strongest support for abortion rights in surveys. Within Christianity, there is a wide variety of views.”

Bluntly, there is no overarching and abiding consensus regarding the starting point of a human life. Especially for this reason, laws banning abortion are fundamentally flawed and lack both justification and grounding. Moreover, abortion bans are racist by nature as they disparately impact Black women and communities of color.

Let’s keep Nebraska ban-free and ensure reproductive justice for every single person here. Period.

Trey Coley Lusk, Lincoln

