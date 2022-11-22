Letter: Alcohol only adds to problems

In the Nov. 6 Journal Star was an article stating 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans age 20 to 64 is related to alcohol.

Chris Wagner said, “I think it’s not shocking, sadly, when you look at our state. We're really typically in the top-five worst for binge-drinking states in the country. ... Alcohol is relatively cheap, and it's pretty much everywhere.“

Adding to this problem, our tax-supported university system has let the lure of money override common sense and proposes to sell liquor at some sporting events.

Sports are supposed to be healthy, body-and-mind-building activities establishing clean, living and sportsmanship. A great thing for everyone, especially youth.

Aren’t we sending a mixed message to our kids?

In an earlier Journal Star story from Nov. 4 university police were beefing up security because of students violating rules against alcohol and bad behavior at football games.

In my opinion, alcohol does not enhance the enjoyment of spectator sports. It instead leads to consequences in public safety and health. Excessive use of alcohol does not equate to Nebraska and the good life.

Betty Schmelzer, Lincoln