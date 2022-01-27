Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Providence, Manchester, Worcester), Los Angeles (LAX, Orange County, Long Beach, Burbank), San Francisco (SFO, San Jose, Oakland).

Each of these metro areas have populations exceeding well over 1 million people. Yet Lincoln thinks it needs to have a full-service airport when Eppley Airfield is just over an hour's drive away?

When I first moved to Lincoln in 1986, LNK sported five or six airlines and had a much smaller population. Our population has grown significantly since then, and we're now down to one carrier. Might this be due to an airport management and board that grew too lazy and overly dependent on other tenants on airport property for income?

Throwing millions of dollars at this dead horse is ridiculous, and we have only our local authorities to blame.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

