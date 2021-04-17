Letter: Airport Authority can do better

As the co-owner of a consulting company that is required to use air travel almost weekly, I remain extremely disappointed in the Lincoln Airport Authority's lackluster performance in attracting competitive airline options.

Every time I make the 130-mile round trip to Omaha, I am reminded how much simpler the life of Lincoln frequent flyers would be if there were reasonable (and affordable) flight options out of LNK. It frustrates me even more to see the dollars being spent on advertising instead of spending those scarce resources on serious courting of competitive airline options for Lincoln and the vicinity's travelers.

In addition, the recent announcement of the $50-plus million airport expansion just added insult to injury since it will just make the traveling experience nicer for those small numbers of individuals who can actually utilize the very limited flight options out of LNK.

Omaha has been very successful in landing new routes and offers almost daily flights to the coasts and other major U.S. hubs (Atlanta, New York, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, etc.).