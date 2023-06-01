As the spokesperson for a national coalition — Capital Access Alliance — that includes businesses and chambers of commerce from across the country, and is urging Congress to modernize the antiquated perimeter rule that governs flights to and from Washington's Reagan National Airport (DCA), I would like to set the record straight regarding a May 26 Local View column by state Sen. Loren Lippincott, “Keep access to D.C. airport.”

Respectfully, it appears Sen. Lippincott has been misled by opponents of the legislation currently before Congress because, in short, it would have absolutely no impact on current air travel service between Nebraska and Washington, D.C.

The legislation in question (HR3185) would simply authorize up to 28 additional flights, both in and beyond the perimeter, out of DCA in order to give air travelers more choices, lower ticket prices and more access to our nation’s capital. Note, it would actually add more flights and not replace flights like the current direct flight to/from DCA to Omaha.

Unfortunately, some in our nation’s capital region are seeking to block more competition and consumer choices, which would result in lower costs and more flight options for air travelers.

We would welcome the opportunity to discuss this issue directly with Sen. Lippincott or other elected leaders in the Cornhusker State who have questions, and we would encourage them to reject this misinformation campaign and support air travelers having more choices at lower prices.

Brian Walsh, Arlington, Virginia