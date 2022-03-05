Letter: Ag must be part of solution

Campaign ads are highlighting national issues and their impact on Nebraska. Climate change is already impacting the state, and in the years ahead it will worsen. I’m hoping gubernatorial and House of Representatives candidates discuss climate change solutions and their plans for supporting our agricultural economy as the weather gets more and more unpredictable.

While a warm winter makes the outdoors enjoyable, it is definitely abnormal even for Nebraska with its wild temperature swings. The sparse snowfall has left most of the state in moderate drought conditions, according to UNL’s U.S. Drought Monitor.

Without substantial snowfall, we could be facing another severe drought on the level of 2012. That drought cost corn growers nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Late that summer we also had large grass fires, which is why the state now owns a plane that can drop water on future fires.

Nebraskans are very good at planning ahead and being realistic. Realists of all political persuasions can no longer ignore the elephant in the room. 97% of climate scientists know climate change is real, it is happening now and it is getting worse. The average Nebraskan is watching the weather fluctuations with concern as well.

Agriculture must be part of the solution, with designated dollars paying farmers and ranchers to sequester carbon in the soil in pastures and fields. Nationally, a market-based carbon price would also be an important first step. It would force fossil fuels to pay the true costs of their use.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

