Letter: Afghan plight only part of story

America's involvement in Afghanistan was never popular with the American people, and most agree with President Biden's decision to end our longest war.

Our country should help relocate the Afghan refugees who want to exit that poor country.

America's war plans destabilized that country, and America's policies help destabilize Central America as well creating refugees. America's appetite for drugs from Mexico and the flood of guns going into Mexico from the U.S. creates chaos as well south of our border.

I don't see Afghanistan refugees any differently than refugees coming to our southern border.

America needs to figure out a sensible policy for allowing all these needy people into our county. America also needs a bipartisan deal on a comprehensive immigration policy in Congress.

But is our country up to this challenge? It would make a big difference for everybody.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

