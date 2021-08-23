Letter: Afghan mission bound to fail

Republicans are criticizing President Biden for the messy ending of the war in Afghanistan, but they will criticize everything he does. He was honoring the agreement former President Trump made with the Taliban in December 2020.

The Taliban knew the U.S. was going to leave, so they came early, like the Sooners in Oklahoma. There were many honorable Afghans who aided the U.S., and these are the ones Biden is still trying to get out of the country.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. officials deliberately misled the public about how training of the Afghan army was going. According to author Craig Whitlock, who wrote “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” most of the recruits were illiterate and had no desire to defend their country. When the going got tough, they got going.

U.S. troops couldn’t stay there forever on what was essentially an impossible occupation, just like Iraq. Twenty years and a trillion dollars later, Biden was right to get the U.S. out. It was always going to end this way.