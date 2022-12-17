Letter: Afghan immigrants need support

As a Nebraska resident, I enjoy the diversity the many immigrants to our state bring, including the 700 Afghan evacuees we welcomed to Nebraska following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

They bring with them their families, culture, religious practices and strong values. This in turn enriches Nebraska communities and widens our own views of the world. By allowing them to legally immigrate to our country under humanitarian parole, we honor their support of our U.S. forces and save them from becoming targets of the Taliban.

Now we must take the next step and pass the Afghan Adjustment Act (H.R. 8685/S.4787) in order to provide them with permanent status. I urge Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Don Bacon, Mike Flood and Adrian Smith to join the large bipartisan group of legislators who proposed and support this important legislation. I am grateful for their work and hope they will see the lives that are in danger the longer this legislation lingers without the support it needs from all.

By passing the Afghan Adjustment Act and welcoming Afghan evacuees into Nebraska, the work force of our state is made larger and stronger. According to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are about 80,000 unfilled jobs in Nebraska, the birth rate is declining and the population of children in both our public schools and universities has gone down.

By providing a legal and expedient means of gaining residency and citizenship, Afghan evacuees, DACA children and other immigrants are given the right to work, practice their religion and raise their families, all while contributing greatly to our state.

I look forward to the support our elected representatives will provide to the Afghan Adjustment Act, so that we may continue welcoming these immigrants into our Nebraska communities.

Tommi Jones, Lincoln