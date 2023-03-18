Campaign ads tell us a lot about the candidates. Contrast the TV ads between Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her opponent, state Sen. Suzanne Geist. They convey a story about each candidate.

Mayor Gaylor Baird’s ad is bright, positive, talks about accomplishments and her vision for the future of our city.

Two different views of the world. Based on her ad, I am not sure what Geist has to offer but more political angst and fear. I support Gaylor Baird for her accomplishments and positive vision of the future filled with promise.