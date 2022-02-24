Letter: Ads not about state values

As a lifelong liberal Democrat, I do not hate Jim Pillen because he loves America. I also love our country. I don’t think he is a racist because he supports the police, but I do question his willingness to use hot-button issues like critical race theory and immigration to fire up racists among us. The gun? Don’t get me started!

As for slop, I grew up on a farm and am familiar with a slop bucket, so I also know slop when I see it. Continuing with pig references, it seems to me Mr. Pillen is as stubborn and pig-headed as the pigs he raises.

Even after numerous open letters and an editorial in the Journal Star critical of his TV ads, he stubbornly defends the ads ("Ad reflects state values," Feb. 10) and fails to understand how offensive and downright silly they are. The tone of his ads and his response to criticism indicate he intends to listen only to those Nebraskans who think exactly as he does and does not respect those with other viewpoints.

Do his ads reflect Nebraska values of kindness, integrity, inclusiveness and open-mindedness? I think not. I am so appalled at the “how low can you go” campaign for governor that I am changing my registration to Republican for this primary election so I can vote against Pillen and Charles Herbster and vote for Brett Lindstrom. He seems the least offensive of the three top candidates.

Jane Nider, Beatrice

