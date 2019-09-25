The city of Lincoln must provide public toilets downtown. Not providing such facilities results in accidents. Everyone needs public toilets.
Parents with small children, and, I am sure, Husker fans and other visitors have experienced fear trying to locate public toilets. And, yes, Lincoln’s homeless would benefit too. Not having public toilets is a health hazard as anyone who has ventured into a parking-garage stairwell knows.
While many of us have relied on the kindness of Bennett Martin Library, Love Library, and Starbucks, let’s face it, some of us won’t make it. When you gotta go, you gotta go.
I believe it’s time for Lincoln to expand its public garages to include public toilet facilities.
Carolyn Nolte, Lincoln