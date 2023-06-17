It was gratifying to read “Groundwater gains” by Flatwater Free Press reporter Yanqi Xu in the Lincoln Journal Star on June 11. This story is an important addition to Xu’s previous reporting about groundwater contamination and its possible links to elevated pediatric cancer rates in Nebraska.

Agricultural producers Kerry and Angela Knuth and Del Ficke are featured in the story as well as Ray Ward, founder of Ward Laboratories in Kearney. The Knuths and Ficke use innovative farming practices such as precision fertilizer application, soil testing and planting cover crops after harvest to promote soil health and save costs while maintaining profitability.

All Nebraska agricultural producers would be wise to follow their example and avail themselves of experts and resources close at hand such as University of Nebraska-Lincoln agronomists and University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers.

Producers willing to adjust and adapt to new ways of farming will maintain Nebraska’s identity as a leader in agricultural production while protecting the health of Nebraska’s children.

Diminishing groundwater contamination and abundant harvests are goals we can all agree are good for Nebraska.

Susan Seacrest, Lincoln