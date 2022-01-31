 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ad shows Pillen unfit for office

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I vote for the best candidate. I try not to get carried away with some of the politics that currently seem to be tearing this nation apart. But my conscience is forcing me to write as a nonpartisan.

I can’t believe with all of the horrific shootings and deaths we have seen in this country in the last few years (shooters in schools, at work places and entertainment venues, as well as so many individual shootings) that a candidate for governor of Nebraska would use a gun in his political advertisement and even state at the end of the ad that, “As your governor I’ll keep Nebraska safe, but we’ll do it the Nebraska way,” as he cocks the gun.

What a horrible example Jim Pillen is to the children of Nebraska as well as to the people who think guns solve everything. Even though he is trying to make it appear to be a “hunting” setting, the message is very clear, especially when he cocks the gun at the end of the statement about keeping Nebraska safe. He does not deserve the honor of being governor of this state if he thinks this type of advertisement is acceptable.

Laura Pedersen, Lincoln

