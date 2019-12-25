Letter, 12/26: Action reaffirms inclusiveness

Growing up in Lincoln, I saw the value of refugees in our community firsthand. Refugees and the children of refugees were my classmates, co-workers and some of my closest friends.

I’ve seen their resilience facing struggles, hard work and commitment in supporting their families and their love of what our city has to offer. Our relationships were a learning experience for all of us, and it is a part of what makes Lincoln such an outstanding place to live.

This is why I applaud the decisions by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to continue refugee resettlement. These decisions will continue to allow people fleeing horrors such as war, persecution and natural disasters to find a home in a community offering safety, support and an exceptional quality of life for their families.

It reaffirms to those of us who grew up in Lincoln that we are an inclusive community. It also incentivizes people like me who are considering returning to, staying in or coming to Nebraska for the first time after graduating college by sending a clear message that all are welcome in Lincoln and in Nebraska.

Chris Russert, Mankato, Minnesota

