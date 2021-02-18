Letter: Action on bills sends message

There are two bills in the Legislature that while not opposites of each other, the consideration given to them could be indicative of who our state senators really are, and who we as a state are.

On one hand, we have LB322 to expand a helpline for students. A helpline that has prevented suicides and identified instances of bullying, stalking, drug abuse and sexual exploitation.

Then we have LB188, a bill to establish our state as a Second Amendment sanctuary from federal gun restrictions.

As a society of people who should be caring for each other and protecting each other, don't you think a bill expanding a help line for young people would be more important than some Second Amendment rights nonsense?

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0