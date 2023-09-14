So far, I have been pleasantly surprised with the united fighting capabilities of small family animal farmers who don't have the money to support lobbyists the same way corporate Big Ag and foreign agriculture (Smithfield, Farmland, etc.) do as they protest the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act.

The EATS Act is modeled after former Iowa Rep. Steve King’s amendment, which was justifiably excluded from the final 2014 and 2018 farm bills. This act has resurfaced now as the EATS Act in response to California's Proposition 12 ballot initiative that requires sows to be housed in spaces large enough so they can lie down, fully extend their limbs and turn around freely.

Basically, the EATS Act is an attempt to remove any state's ability to self-govern agriculture laws and, if passed, would have negative consequences to pre-existing state laws according to an analysis by "Animal Law & Policy Program" at Harvard Law School. The analysis is detailed enough to list the consequences in each state.

Small family farmers and ranchers who are members of the Organization for Competitive Markets and Competitive Markets Action along with many animal farming associations across the United States have strongly publicly declared their opposition to the EATS Act. Marty Irby, the secretary of OCM and president of Competitive Markets Action describes the act as "... the most egregious of attacks against independent family farmers we've ever seen by a U.S. Senator (Roger Marshall of Kansas)."

It is very likely California's criteria for acceptable pork stimulates a competitive market that benefits small family-owned animal farmers. Michael Smith, who is a political science professor at Emporia State University, says "it's not the small family farmer and rancher that's doing these confined feeding operations, and so the California regulation would actually probably benefit them ..."

Robert A. Rieck Jr., Lincoln