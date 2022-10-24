Letter: Accountability for our words

Alex Jones, who called the Connecticut Sandy Hook School massacre of children and teachers a government hoax staged by actors to promote gun control, gets a jury assessment of almost a billion bucks for the pain he inflicted on grieving families.

Let's hope making wild, unfounded, cruel, public claims this expensive will cause their authors to think twice, and we can start to restore respectful, sober, thoughtful, realistic political discourse.

If we can't turn the demagogues aside, democracy will not survive. It would be appropriate and just to see every elected official who endorsed Donald Trump's stolen election claims, backed by no evidence, get similar feedback from duped constituents.

The school murder tragedy was not a hoax. COVID is not a hoax in which 99% of cases are harmless. Climate change is not a hoax.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln