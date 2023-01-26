Letter: Access needed to new medication

As both a caregiver and the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I know access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with early Alzheimer’s is of critical importance.

On Jan. 6, the Food and Drug Administration approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. Based on results from very strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease for people with early Alzheimer’s. But because of the decision the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment.

Never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people like my father who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should have it covered by Medicare.

The Alzheimer’s Association has filed a formal request asking CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments that have been approved by the FDA. Please join me in urging Rep. Mike Flood to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

Sharon Stephens, Omaha