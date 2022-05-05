Letter: Academy has double standard

Now that the dust has settled on the Oscars, I would like to inquire about its decision-making. I’m not writing in defense of Will Smith and his defense of his wife, but I would like to know how the Academy makes its random decisions.

How could they act so quickly and decisively in Smith's case when the delayed or ignored dealing with more serious situations involving Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

I just see this as a double standard in a world where we are striving to create equality. Maybe the Oscars are just a relic of a time passed and we need to find a new way forward.

Patricia Herman, Roca

