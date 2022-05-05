 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Academy has double standard

  • 0
APTOPIX 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Now that the dust has settled on the Oscars, I would like to inquire about its decision-making. I’m not writing in defense of Will Smith and his defense of his wife, but I would like to know how the Academy makes its random decisions.

How could they act so quickly and decisively in Smith's case when the delayed or ignored dealing with more serious situations involving Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

I just see this as a double standard in a world where we are striving to create equality. Maybe the Oscars are just a relic of a time passed and we need to find a new way forward.

Patricia Herman, Roca

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not as good as we think

Letter: Not as good as we think

Gov. Pete Ricketts smugly described Nebraska's soil and water on Earth Day saying, “We don’t need the federal government to tell us what to do…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News