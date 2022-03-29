Letter: Abortion should be safe, legal

I was disappointed to learn that State Sen. Joni Albrecht filed a pull motion to revive LB933, which would ban all abortions in the state if the Supreme Court eliminates federal protections for abortion outlined in Roe v. Wade.

Even more shocking -- the bill offers no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. She filled the motion after hundreds of Nebraskans, including me, attended a Judiciary Committee hearing in opposition to the bill. The committee voted 5-3 against moving it forward.

I know firsthand how difficult and dangerous pregnancy can be. No one should be forced to continue a pregnancy against their will. I want my kids to be able to make choices about pregnancy in private, and if they choose to end a pregnancy, to access safe abortion care, without shame, or having to travel to another state.

Regressive policies like LB933 make us want to leave Nebraska. We have that privilege, unlike the thousands of people who could be forced to stay pregnant or put their lives at risk with an unsafe abortion should this law pass. Anti-abortion extremists like Albrecht don’t represent me or most Nebraskans, who think abortions should remain legal.

Steph Montgomery, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0