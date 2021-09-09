Letter: Abortion not political issue

I am amazed that yet another public issue is being made into a political nightmare.

Plenty of abortions have been performed on Republican women. It is not a political issue. It is a human issue. One might even argue that in this day and age of pregnancy prevention being so plentiful, abortions are no longer an acceptable way to prevent pregnancy. Why label it political?

Very few things in life are black and white. This applies to abortions. The woman who feels abortion is her only option is desperate, not haphazardly looking to kill her baby. It does not matter what political party she belongs to.

Looking at human issue through a political lens only separates and divides us. It really does nothing to resolve any issues. It just leads to finger pointing on each side.

Pauley Ahmed, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0