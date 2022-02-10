 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion isn't political issue

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

It is true that almost every adult — young or old, married, single or living in a nontraditional household, everyone — has an opinion on abortion. What I don’t understand, and what has troubled me for a great many years, is why abortion is a political issue? It simply does not belong in politics.

Why must candidates declare and fight about a personal and private decision they hold which in my opinion has no bearing on their ability to serve in any political office successfully? There are so many issues and topics that all candidates quibble about to make them be perceived better than their opponents.

Candidates posturing over their position on such important and true governing issues is what candidates can and should publicly square off on in the public arena. Abortion is just not a political ball to bat back and forth in any race for any political office.

Michael Carpenter, Lincoln

