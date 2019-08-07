I consider Kevin McDermott a wise person. Why? A wise person disperses knowledge (Proverbs 15:7). He wrote a letter to the editor ("NEA's support of abortion is wrong," July 19).
He asked the question: "Are you aware that the National Education Association, over the last weekend, adopted a new business item declaring its support for the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade?" I did not know that, but it did not surprise me what the NEA supports.
Toward the end of his letter, he wrote, "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20). If anyone questions whether abortion is evil, consider these Scriptures:
* One of the things the Lord hates is the hands that shed innocent blood (Proverbs 6:16-17).
* Deliver those who are drawn toward death and hold back those stumbling to the slaughter (Proverbs 24:11).
* You shall not murder (Exodus 20:13 and Deuteronomy 5:17).
If anyone questions whether what the Supreme Court decided back in 1973 in Roe v. Wade was a good decision or not, consider this: Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law have fellowship with you? (Psalm 94:20). And look at the latter part of the next verse, which says to "condemn innocent blood."
Going back to the excerpts from Proverbs, we see that the shedding of innocent blood is clearly an abomination.
Herb Welter, Lincoln