Letter: Abortion is not health care
Letter: Abortion is not health care

Walk for Life 1.16

An anti-abortion advocate holds a sign during the Walk for Life at the state Capitol on Saturday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Abortion is health care? Really?

How can it be health care when you are killing a child that has a right to life as you do?

Take care of your body, yes, but if you are expecting a baby, that is a human being inside you. You must protect it. 

If your mother would have had an abortion when she was expecting you, you would not be here today, would you? If you do not want a baby, do not get pregnant. If you do, carry the baby to full term and give it up for adoption. There are many couples who cannot have children and who would love to adopt a baby.

Abortion is murder, no matter which way you look at it.

Emily Sladky, Wahoo

