Letter: Abortion debate must focus on life

William Boernke’s letter (“A matter of moral status, not life,” Oct. 12), asserts, correctly, that killing a newborn baby is infanticide, while over-rating the ease of making a “moral distinction” between a human fetus and a newborn baby.

It is not, indeed, so easy as Mr. Boernke asserts.

Are the conditions of “a fetus incapable of surviving outside the uterus” and a “newborn baby that will survive if the parents care for the baby” really so different? Neither the fetus or the newborn are “capable of surviving” without a protecting and caring “host,” whether inside or outside the uterus (this is not rocket science level of observation).

In either case, the entity will “survive” if cared for along its (his/her) path of development. Does Mr. Boernke seriously think an expectant mother does not experience a sense of “caring” for the life that is developing in her? (I recall a woman telling me, in a melancholy reflection on her aborted pregnancy, that she had sensed “a relationship” with the life within).