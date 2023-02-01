 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion bill too intrusive

The decision whether to terminate a pregnancy is an individual decision for each and every woman. They will consult with their families, their friends and their physician. While never an easy decision, it is their personal decision. This decision should not be dictated by the Legislature and other individuals who have no idea or understanding what goes into this difficult decision.

LB626 is effectively an abortion ban. Most women do not even know they are pregnant during the first six weeks of pregnancy. Passage of this bill will mean that Nebraska women will be forced to travel out of state to receive medical care if they wish to terminate a pregnancy.

In addition, this bill threatens physicians and other medical professionals with punitive action by Nebraska medical profession boards. It forces these medical profession boards to be the enforcers of this poorly conceived bill. And it forces medical professionals to choose between the best interests of their patients and their medical licenses.

Susan Ugai, Lincoln

