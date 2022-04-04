 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion bill too dangerous

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

LB933 is a dangerous bill with the potential to cause harm to women, children and families. Abortion needs to be kept safe and legal. In countries where abortion is illegal, abortions still occur but are likely to be unsafe and lead to a preventable increase in maternal mortality.

The U.S. maternal mortality rate is already nearly double the rate of other wealthy, developed nations. When abortion is illegal, educated women with financial means can still obtain abortions while uneducated and poor women cannot, which is unfair.

The decision to chose an abortion is difficult but control of their bodies and self-determination are human rights. A law that makes all abortions illegal puts rights of the embryo or fetus above women's rights. We are not a socialist society where the government provides food, housing, health care  and education for all. Rather, our country was founded on principles of individual freedom and responsibility with limited government interference.

Women must retain the ability to make choices regarding pregnancy as they are the ones who live with the results of their decisions. Freedom of religion and separation of church and state are also things we say we value, but the belief that abortion is morally wrong in all situations is based on religious beliefs. And the religious beliefs of some should not be forced upon everyone.

Rebecca Wells, Lincoln

