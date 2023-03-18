There are many reasons a woman may not be able to continue a pregnancy, and LB626 ignores four big ones.

A violent partner, mental health issues, economic vulnerability and physical health are all significant risks exacerbated by pregnancy. Each has a policy response that is not LB626.

1. In the U.S., the top cause of death for pregnant women is murder, usually with a gun. Nebraskans should empower law enforcement to disarm people who threaten the lives of pregnant moms.

2. Pregnancy can have an unpredictable effect on mental health. Suicide and overdose are the second and third most-common causes of death for pregnant and postpartum women. Research has proven that mental health care and paid leave reduce the rate of postpartum depression. Too many Nebraskans, especially in rural areas, lack access to this care.

3. Pregnant women are at greater risk of job loss and homelessness. Single moms are raising one-third of Nebraska’s kids, and they are five times more likely to live in poverty. More than half of women who seek abortion have children and must choose between economic stability and another child. We can protect future children by passing laws that protect women from job loss due to pregnancy complications lifting kids out of poverty.

4. Physical health is more complex than the narrow carve-outs in LB626, as many Nebraska doctors have testified. In those worst days of a woman’s life, when abortion becomes her only or best option, government has no role in the exam room.

Katie Bays, Lincoln