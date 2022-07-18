 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion and 'life'

  • 0
Abortion rights rally

Hundreds of protesters line the street on the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol during an abortion rights rally held on July 4.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

In the argument surrounding a woman’s right to an abortion, neither side is arguing the same point. On the abortion rights side, advocates support the immutable right of a woman to choose what happens to her own body. On the anti-abortion side, advocates state that a human life is being taken. Therefore, we must address what constitutes “life” to get to some consensus.

The problem with the term “life” is that it is a purely philosophical debate as to what the definition is. Does it begin when the sperm enters the ovum? When the DNA begin to merge? Implantation? Fetal heartbeat? The answer to that and whether abortion is acceptable depends on sincerely held religious beliefs. In Islam, many believe the fetus does not have a soul until day 120. In Judaism, many believe abortion shouldn’t happen after 40 days. In Buddhism, the Dalai Lama has stated he believes abortion should be determined case-by-case. Therefore, there cannot be one true definition of when life starts.

People are also reading…

At a minimum, state senators in Nebraska must provide for religious exemptions from any abortion ban. Our founders repeatedly stated that our country is not founded on Christianity, but even if it was, our state senators must now consider the religious beliefs of others if they won't consider a woman's right to her own body.

Ian Lemmer, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Men should be accountable

Letter: Men should be accountable

Women do not become pregnant by themselves. A man has contributed to the pregnancy. A DNA test should be done on any infant to identify the fa…

Letter: What about right's agenda?

Letter: What about right's agenda?

I cringe when right-wing extremists like Ted Cruz, Pete Ricketts or Tom Brewer proclaim that all the negatives in America are caused by the fa…

Letter: Republicans, where are you?

The most astonishing thing about the Jan. 6 hearings is the deafening silence from Republicans. There is zero movement among Republicans to ho…

Letter: More freedom only for some

Letter: More freedom only for some

The GOP-led Supreme Court ruling in favor of generally unrestricted carry of concealed firearms did a lot more than grant more "freedom" to so…

Letter: State must protect abortion

Letter: State must protect abortion

Roe v. Wade balanced a woman’s 14th Amendment right to life with a state’s right to protect fetal life. That balance is now gone. By ignoring …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News