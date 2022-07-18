Letter: Abortion and 'life'

In the argument surrounding a woman’s right to an abortion, neither side is arguing the same point. On the abortion rights side, advocates support the immutable right of a woman to choose what happens to her own body. On the anti-abortion side, advocates state that a human life is being taken. Therefore, we must address what constitutes “life” to get to some consensus.

The problem with the term “life” is that it is a purely philosophical debate as to what the definition is. Does it begin when the sperm enters the ovum? When the DNA begin to merge? Implantation? Fetal heartbeat? The answer to that and whether abortion is acceptable depends on sincerely held religious beliefs. In Islam, many believe the fetus does not have a soul until day 120. In Judaism, many believe abortion shouldn’t happen after 40 days. In Buddhism, the Dalai Lama has stated he believes abortion should be determined case-by-case. Therefore, there cannot be one true definition of when life starts.

At a minimum, state senators in Nebraska must provide for religious exemptions from any abortion ban. Our founders repeatedly stated that our country is not founded on Christianity, but even if it was, our state senators must now consider the religious beliefs of others if they won't consider a woman's right to her own body.

Ian Lemmer, Lincoln