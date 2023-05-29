Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My favorite word in the universe is “yet.”

As I write this, I haven’t graduated yet, there’s still four days left.

From where I come good education is rare to find. In Iraq women don’t have the same rights as men. Men have more power and advantage. Women are usually treated like breeding stock, a breeding stock which I want to navigate and reintroduce.

I became an immigrant at age 5 and a citizen of the United States at age 13. My whole future depends on my education. It’s the one thing no one can take away from me.

I visited my relatives in Iraq in March after 11 years. To be honest I expected dust and dullness but what I received was sabir (comfort) and joy. They made sure I know how special I am.

It was really sad to see my people, especially the children, walking bare-feet on hot concrete, not in school. My wish is to become a genie for them and gift them wishes. I wish them hunger, I want them to be hungry for success and achievements; I wish them tears, tears of joy and happiness; but most importantly I wish them dreams, dreams to reassure them that just because where they are at doesn’t mean that’s who they are.

Yezidis are warriors with a shield made of titanium. Survivors. I’ll proudly walk the stage for me and them.

Maria Ghanim, Lincoln