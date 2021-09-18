Letter: A win in life and football

Sometimes a tough reality can turn into a creative solution that has the power to change young lives. Two examples come to mind: Tom Osborne's TeamMates and Team Jack.

Yet another example is the Red Carpet Experience -- the result of two generous donors who bought tickets (in order to save the Husker attendance streak) to offer them to kids and their families who otherwise may not have been able to attend Husker games.

I had the good fortune to sit behind a young mother and her four sons who were given "Red Carpet Experience" tickets for the Fordham game. The boys ranged from first to eighth grade and were absolutely thrilled to be at the game. They were very well behaved, and the fans around them were supportive and friendly.

The Huskers have been a powerful instrument of good and deserve our support --- no matter how many wins or losses they rack up. Life is more than winning football games.

Coach Scott Frost has my total support --- 100%. I believe in the good our team can do on and off the field. It took Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne time to win national championships. Give Scott Frost time. He is a Nebraskan. He is a quarterback from a championship team. He deserves our patience.

Margaret Augustyn Andrews, Lincoln

