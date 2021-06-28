 Skip to main content
Letter: A warning to all of us
Letter: A warning to all of us

Truth is not something you vote on, contrary to George Will's startling statement ("The contradiction of K-12 education," June 20): "In 2022, multitudes of parents are properly going to take their anger about all this to the polling places" (if they can find one, I might add).

Their anger may be less about the truth of history than the disregard for a myth. That can be painful. If Texans voted on their common view of the Alamo, they would be denying the fact that slavery was at the heart of that "liberation" movement. Mexico opposed slavery. The same can be said about the denial of "American exceptionalism" by the 1619 Project.

Mythical claims about history are easily made up and hard to dislodge. Following the rigorous standards of historical research, historian Natalie Zemon Davis tells us that a true history is written with regard to publicly available fact written in a way that others, commanding the same facts, would agree to the interpretation. In other words, just because some lawyer says wearing a mask is akin to Nazi atrocities does not make it so.

In her book "A Passion for History," Davis issues a warning to herself: "Watch out, Natalie, you're being taken over by a romantic fantasy." That should be a warning to all of us.

David McCreary, Lincoln

