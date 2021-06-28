Letter: A warning to all of us

A warning to
all of usTruth is not something you vote on, contrary to George Will’s startling statement (“The contradiction of K-12 education,” June 20): “In 2022, multitudes of parents are properly going to take their anger about all this to the polling places” (if they can find one, I might add).
Their anger may be less about the truth of history than the disregard for a myth. That can be painful. If Texans voted on their common view of the Alamo, they would be denying the fact that slavery was at the heart of that “liberation” movement. Mexico opposed slavery. The same can be said about the denial of “American exceptionalism” by the 1619 Project.
Mythical claims about history are easily made up and hard to dislodge. Following the rigorous standards of historical research, historian Natalie Zemon Davis tells us that a true history is written with regard to publicly available fact written in a way that others, commanding the same facts, would agree to the interpretation. In other words, just because some lawyer says wearing a mask is akin to Nazi atrocities does not make it so.
In her book “A Passion for History,” Davis issues a warning to herself: “Watch out, Natalie, you’re being taken over by a romantic fantasy.” That should be a warning to all of us.
David McCreary, Lincoln
Spend more on human connections
What concerned me about the recent story of a husband charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, who had Alzheimer’s, was that the director of the Alzheimer’s association stated that information about resources was on their website. Seriously, how many elderly people, married over 50 years, are thinking about accessing those websites?
We have studiously avoided the human connection, especially after the pandemic. We pretend that websites are a brilliant source of information, and they are — but they are not the end, only the beginning. Physicians, family members, everyone needs to have these resources available and at their fingertips.
I took care of both of my parents with dementia back in the 1990s. Now I am starting to deal with my husband’s slow slide into the void. I have to watch every penny, have to weigh every statement (Will it anger him? Upset him? Make him cry?) and still pretend to him that everything is normal.
Did I know about the webpage? No. Will many rural people — without good internet connections — be able to take advantage of such a webpage? No. I’ve worked with computers since the 1970s, so I understand software and hard drives; many people my age do not. There needs to be less money spent on webpages and more money spent on the human connection.