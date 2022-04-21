 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A warning sign for Biden, U.S.

Biden Guns

President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday in Washington.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In the early 20th century, coal miners, on the advice of Scottish scientist John Haidane, began carrying caged canaries to work with them as they descended into the earth. The silence of the normally-singing canaries, reasoned Haidane, would warn the miners of rising levels of deadly carbon monoxide and thus signal those miners to evacuate immediately and then take measures to purify the air.

The moral is that we all need "canaries" if we wish to avoid subtle, undetectable and looming calamity. The Biden administration has an unlikely harbinger of pending political disaster, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Broadcasting Center. MBC, a state-controlled media outlet, recently satirized our president and vice president in a Saturday Night Live-type skit.

Innocent on the surface, after all, everyone is doing it. However, mockery of American political leaders from one of the planet’s most tightly controlled media is rare, if not unprecedented. It’s a direct reflection of how the fiefdom’s controlling elite regard the current leadership of the nation to which they once permitted unprecedented access with a military force of more the 500,000 military personnel to defeat Saddam Hussein and then depart.

The Saudis were confident of our departure because we were honorbound to so do. For the Saudis, it’s honor above all else upon which rests personal and political relationships. The canary is growing silent.

Jerry Cummings, Lincoln

