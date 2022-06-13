Letter: A warning on gun laws

I am tired of the ignorance being displayed every time one of these school shootings occurs. We have thousands of so-called gun safety laws on the books. I have yet to see one more law that would stop these terrible events from happening.

There are millions of guns in the hands of Americans that are used every day safely and lawfully, but because a tiny percentage of idiots looking to be infamous acquire a gun and use it for nefarious purposes, we should outlaw them for everyone.

The Second Amendment was written into the Constitution not for hunting or even self-protection. The founders feared tyranny more than anything. We need the ability to take back our government, by force, if necessary! And those who don’t think they would still believe that today haven’t read their thoughts on the subject.

Benjamin Franklin said, “Any society that will give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”

The real problem is a society that rears monsters like these. Unfortunately, it’s easier to say get rid of the guns. If we do that, the real carnage will begin.

Mark Hunter, Lincoln

