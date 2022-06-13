 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A warning on gun laws

  • 0
Biden Guns

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings Thursday from the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

I am tired of the ignorance being displayed every time one of these school shootings occurs. We have thousands of so-called gun safety laws on the books. I have yet to see one more law that would stop these terrible events from happening.

There are millions of guns in the hands of Americans that are used every day safely and lawfully, but because a tiny percentage of idiots looking to be infamous acquire a gun and use it for nefarious purposes, we should outlaw them for everyone.

The Second Amendment was written into the Constitution not for hunting or even self-protection. The founders feared tyranny more than anything. We need the ability to take back our government, by force, if necessary! And those who don’t think they would still believe that today haven’t read their thoughts on the subject.

Benjamin Franklin said, “Any society that will give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”

The real problem is a society that rears monsters like these. Unfortunately, it’s easier to say get rid of the guns. If we do that, the real carnage will begin.

People are also reading…

Mark Hunter, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advise…

Letter: All must insist on action

Letter: All must insist on action

To legislators: Stop making excuses. Do something. You have the power! Get the long guns out of circulation. Ban assault rifles, AK-47s, AR-15…

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Congressional candidate Mike Flood knoweth not what he talks about. He blames President Biden and Nancy Polosi for everything. Actually it’s t…

Letter: The birth of a movement

Letter: The birth of a movement

It was with interest that I read the article in the Sunday Journal Star about the Rokahr House ("A woman when looking for her old house's hist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News