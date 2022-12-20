Letter: A warning for UCLA, USC

I was as surprised as the next guy when it was announced that the University of California at Los Angeles was joining the Big Ten Conference. Along with the University of Southern California, the idea is to bring both schools and their fans' eyeballs to the television networks carrying Big Ten football broadcasts.

I never thought this was going to work because those two universities in Southern California were so far away geographically from the rest of the Big Ten.

But I also thought the move was a done deal because, of course, money talks.

But it has not turned out that way. The California Board of Regents balked at accepting this deal with the state school UCLA, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits on that board. Newsom has reservations about forcing UCLA football players to travel vast distances to play games in order to produce revenue for their athletic department.

If they asked my advice I'd say for sure don't let those schools join the Big Ten.

In the decade since the Nebraska Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten, it's been nothing but losing and scandal.

The pasture is not greener on the other side, UCLA. Don't do something dumb.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha