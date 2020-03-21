Letter, 3/22: A wake-up call for government
View Comments

Letter, 3/22: A wake-up call for government

Virus Outbreak Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

 CDC via AP

I google the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and NIH (National Institutes of Health) and others when I have health questions.

But these are the kinds of agencies that President Trump has curbed (or eviscerated when he inserts folks who are not qualified or who profit from dismantling them) in his determination to get government out of our lives.

The coronavirus reveals that we are connected worldwide and that we need the expertise of scientists. We should advocate for (and support with taxes) our federal protective agencies.

Just you wait until the environmental catastrophes begin to add up. For instance, when the bees are gone or our wealth of groundwater is compromised or when climate change brings Nebraskans more floods and droughts. If we aren't vigilant, there will be no one to inform us and assist us.

The coronavirus emergency is a wake-up call to support all the ways our government protects us.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News