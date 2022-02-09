 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A very personal decision

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

When I was a child, I was told by the priests that a soul was created at conception.

When I was an adolescent, I learned the biology of a fetus that is totally dependent on a mother’s biology until about 15 weeks of gestation.

When I was an adult, a family member was raped (before 1976 and Roe v. Wade), and she was legally given no choice except an illegal abortion that destroyed her womb, her future ability to conceive and our trust in men’s laws based on religion.

Now priests and a majority on the Supreme Court of the U.S. are driven by their religious beliefs about “sanctity” to be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Those folks have never had a forced pregnancy or a medical crisis restricted by religious beliefs dictated by men.

As an elder Nebraskan, I know the U.S. Constitution guarantees women’s rights to the liberty of medical choices that are separate from the religious doctrine of my childhood. Reproductive rights, conception and fetal viability are not mutually exclusive but are rightfully weighed in each woman’s uterus and conscience, without more restrictive mandates from their government.

People are also reading…

We rightfully weigh those personal principles of religion, but separately from the state. Keep reproductive health care safe and legal.

Helen Moore, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all household…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News