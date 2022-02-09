Letter: A very personal decision

When I was a child, I was told by the priests that a soul was created at conception.

When I was an adolescent, I learned the biology of a fetus that is totally dependent on a mother’s biology until about 15 weeks of gestation.

When I was an adult, a family member was raped (before 1976 and Roe v. Wade), and she was legally given no choice except an illegal abortion that destroyed her womb, her future ability to conceive and our trust in men’s laws based on religion.

Now priests and a majority on the Supreme Court of the U.S. are driven by their religious beliefs about “sanctity” to be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Those folks have never had a forced pregnancy or a medical crisis restricted by religious beliefs dictated by men.

As an elder Nebraskan, I know the U.S. Constitution guarantees women’s rights to the liberty of medical choices that are separate from the religious doctrine of my childhood. Reproductive rights, conception and fetal viability are not mutually exclusive but are rightfully weighed in each woman’s uterus and conscience, without more restrictive mandates from their government.

We rightfully weigh those personal principles of religion, but separately from the state. Keep reproductive health care safe and legal.

Helen Moore, Lincoln

