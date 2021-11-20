 Skip to main content
Letter: A tradeoff to protect all
Letter: A tradeoff to protect all

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 11.6

Registered nurse Hollis Alexander-Ramsay administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a young boy at the first Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department vaccination clinic for children Saturday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

To end this pandemic requires that everyone wears masks and get vaccinated. Some people desire to exercise their freedom not to participate in our community efforts. Consequently, they are slowing down our progress against the virus.

I read the Bible once in a awhile because it does me good. One day I came across this line from 1 Corinthians 8:9 NIV version, "Be careful, however, that the exercise of your freedom does not become a stumbling block to the weak."

That says to me that you are free to choose. However, out of love and care for others, you are to give up some of that freedom for the well being of the community.

Edgar Millican, Lincoln

