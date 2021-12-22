Letter: A tale of two Lincolns

There are two Americas -- even in our city!

On Dec. 12, I attended the 73rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Capitol Rotunda and, apparently, from what I saw (and is evident in the photo published by the Journal Star on Dec. 13, on Page A3), the mask mandate didn’t apply there. Do you see anyone in the audience besides one or two wearing one? Of course the dignitaries delivering messages were maskless.

Later that afternoon, I went to the wonderful 50th annual Abendmusik Christmas program at First-Plymouth Church, where we all had our masks on, including the entire orchestra and choir.

The only ones without one, for obvious reasons, were the conductors and those playing wind instruments. Imagine my surprise that everyone in the choir sang with their masks on. Let me repeat that, with their masks on, the entire program!

To me, the contrast was stark and impacted heavily on me. Is it any wonder the virus loves seeking those who think masks are a “joke” or optional and why there’s not already an end to this pandemic?

David Vasquez, Lincoln

