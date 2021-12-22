 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Letter: A tale of two Lincolns
0 Comments

Letter: A tale of two Lincolns

  • 0
Capitol Christmas tree lighting, 12.12

Attendees sing Jingle Bells on Sunday during the 73rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

There are two Americas -- even in our city!

On Dec. 12, I attended the 73rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Capitol Rotunda and, apparently, from what I saw (and is evident in the photo published by the Journal Star on Dec. 13, on Page A3), the mask mandate didn’t apply there. Do you see anyone in the audience besides one or two wearing one? Of course the dignitaries delivering messages were maskless.

Later that afternoon, I went to the wonderful 50th annual Abendmusik Christmas program at First-Plymouth Church, where we all had our masks on, including the entire orchestra and choir.

The only ones without one, for obvious reasons, were the conductors and those playing wind instruments. Imagine my surprise that everyone in the choir sang with their masks on. Let me repeat that, with their masks on, the entire program!

To me, the contrast was stark and impacted heavily on me. Is it any wonder the virus loves seeking those who think masks are a “joke” or optional and why there’s not already an end to this pandemic?

David Vasquez, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mourning a storyteller
Letters

Letter: Mourning a storyteller

Those who remember Bob Kerrey’s gubernatorial inauguration may recall that an elite team of his Vietnam Special Forces friends parachuted onto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News