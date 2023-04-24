Mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist says she’ll make safety a top priority. Senator Geist supported relaxing the Nebraska motorcycle helmet requirement and concealed carry without a permit legislation. Do you feel safer yet?

It appears that Geist just voted the party line without regard for the preferences of her constituents.

She hasn’t had the courage and integrity to disavow Trump’s voter fraud lies and condemn the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. She’s failed to rein in the misleading super PAC attack ads run for her benefit.

Is that the kind of leader we want for our mayor? Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has done a great job leading Lincoln through some trying times. I’ll proudly cast my vote for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Marvin Jaques, Lincoln