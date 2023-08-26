It appears the GOP is taking good care of Suzanne Geist after her loss in the Lincoln mayoral election.

The newly created position paying $95,000 annually (plus benefits) reeks of cronyism. The sum is curiously just $5,000 under six digits. That should be more palatable, yes?

The GOP repeatedly talks about less government and fiscal responsibility. How is this tax-supported position justified? I read what is planned for her: "numerous initiatives and priorities," but it's mostly word salad.

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts declined to accept or distribute funds to assist renters during or post pandemic. His reasoning was that he didn't want them to become reliant on the government. Apparently, Geist can rely on the government for her salary for who knows how long.

Paul G. Young, Lincoln