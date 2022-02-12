Letter: A simple way to keep people

Nebraska has not used a very simple and needed way to keep some people in Nebraska. Ours is the only state that has not reduced the amount of state income tax for retired federal workers.

This has been unfair, because federal workers paid a much higher percentage into their retirements than others who paid Social Security taxes. I remember paying 6% into my retirement funds while only 1.5% was being paid into Social Security.

These families often leave our state and take their families with them. Perhaps it is time for Nebraska to correct this and be fair to those affected. This could help us have the workforce that is needed now.

Fern Adams, Lincoln

