 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A simple way to keep people

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Nebraska has not used a very simple and needed way to keep some people in Nebraska. Ours is the only state that has not reduced the amount of state income tax for retired federal workers.

This has been unfair, because federal workers paid a much higher percentage into their retirements than others who paid Social Security taxes. I remember paying 6% into my retirement funds while only 1.5% was being paid into Social Security.

These families often leave our state and take their families with them. Perhaps it is time for Nebraska to correct this and be fair to those affected. This could help us have the workforce that is needed now.

Fern Adams, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News