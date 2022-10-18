 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A senatorial suggestion

The person Gov. Pete Ricketts should appoint to the U.S. Senate seat when Ben Sasse leaves for academia is Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Appointing Stothert would be a win-win. This is Stothert's third term as mayor of Omaha, and she seems to be tiring of the job. Much has been made of Stothert's frequent absences from our city while on vacation.

She recently requested authority from the Omaha City Council to be mayor while out of town. That idea was rejected, then shortly thereafter Stothert went on a 26-day vacation in Italy.

Omaha's citizens are unhappy with Stothert's tearing down of the Dale Clark Library, with millions of dollars in cost overruns and historic manuscripts now being stored in an old Shopko building.

If Ricketts appointed Stothert to the Senate, he'd be getting an experienced,  loyal Republican in that office, Stothert can be somewhere other than Omaha, and the citizens of Omaha can get a fresh face in our mayor's office.

Good idea, right Governor Ricketts?

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

