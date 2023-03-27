Many people erroneously refer to the United States as a democracy. It’s not. It’s a constitutional republic. There’s a huge difference. In a true democracy the popular vote always prevails. In a constitutional republic, the Constitution has the final word, whether the popular opinion of the moment agrees or not.

That being said, a republic cannot survive as a permanent form of government. It will exist only until the voters find they can vote themselves benefits from the public treasury. From that point, the voters will always vote for the candidate who promises them the most benefits, leading to a collapse of the government from loose fiscal policies. This is almost always followed by a dictatorship.

The average age of the world's greatest republics, going back to the Athenian Republic, 508-322 BC, and beyond, has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence:

1. From bondage to spiritual growth. 2. From spiritual growth to courage. 3. From courage to liberty. 4. From liberty to abundance. 5. From abundance to complacency. 6. From complacency to apathy. 7. From apathy to dependence. 8. Then from dependence back into bondage.

I would suggest that right now a large percentage of the citizens of the United States are at complacency and progressing to apathy, and an even larger percentage are at apathy and moving to dependence, with a good share already at dependence.

Think about it. Scary, isn’t it?

Gene Gausman, Milford