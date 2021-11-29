Letter: A sad statement on society

A Journal Star story ("More women turn to abortion pills by mail," Nov. 14) mentions a Texas woman who got abortion pills from a person in another state. It says she took the pills, went to bed and said it was calm and peaceful.

Just like taking a Tylenol to get rid of a headache, but in this case it wasn’t a headache that went away but a child who was killed while she slept.

The woman also wondered if people can have babies at birthing centers or in their own homes why can’t people kill their babies in their own homes. Of course she used the acceptable word "abortion."

Reading this made me so sad, sad for this woman and for her child, sad for our society, sad for our country where life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are no longer a guarantee.

Linda Pleskac, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0