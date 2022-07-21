 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A revolution beyond race

TV-Who Killed Malcolm X?

1963 PHOTO: Civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The July 14 front page article in the Lincoln Journal Star entitled "Malcolm X nominated once again" was appreciated.

I join with supporters to get Malcolm X recognized as one of Nebraska's greats. Without exaggeration, I say that Malcolm’s voice in the last year of his life was increasingly that of a revolutionary leader of the international working class.

As a six-decade union member of the U.S. labor movement who has read and studied most all the speeches of Malcolm X, including the last year before he was murdered, the political clarity of his words advanced with blinding speed.

I agree with Malcolm’s words in January 1965 he Malcolm said to a television interviewer, “I believe that there will be a clash between the oppressed and those that do the oppressing. I believe that there will be clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation."

People are also reading…

“I believe that there will be that kind of clash,” Malcolm said, “but I don’t think that it will be based upon the color of the skin, as Elijah Muhammad had taught it.”

A future U.S. president said after he read the Autobiography of Malcolm X, “Malcolm X seem to offer something different,” he concluded “that turned out to be a pipe dream.”

Had this aspiring officeholder bothered to read any of Malcolm’s own words from the last 10 months of his life? Malcolm’s revolutionary voice is needed in today’s world.

Joe Swanson, Lincoln

