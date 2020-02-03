Letter, 2/4: A question we all must answer

It was early summer, 1974. I was at the home of a friend on a farm in rural Otoe County. My friend's parents and an old neighbor, all farmers, were at the kitchen table discussing events of the day, including the most talked-about political story -- Richard Nixon, Watergate, the investigation, the cover-up and the specter of impeachment.

I was a Nixon supporter. I listened for a long time, somewhat uncomfortable by what I was hearing. After all these people were church-going folk, conservative, and they were suggesting that Nixon deserved to be impeached.

Eventually, the neighbor turned to me, surprising me that anybody cared what a 19-year-old thought. I hesitatingly answered. "I don't see what he did was so wrong," adding that others probably had done the same or worse.

While I cannot recall his exact words, the old man said that Nixon’s actions were beyond the pale, illegal, unconstitutional, treasonous, and any man, even the president, should not be above the law.

I remember being a little angry. After all, Nixon was the duly elected president, but those words got me thinking. I was informed, and I knew that what the president had done was wrong, yet I could not quite come to grips with the fact that I was wrong in turning a blind eye to the wrong he had done.