A question of priorities at UNL

I was happy to see that the state of Nebraska has its priorities straight regarding the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A few years ago, a new $150 million athletic training complex was announced. Ongoing upgrades to Memorial Stadium cost tens of millions more each time.

We are often reminded that none of the largesse poured into these facilities comes from the taxpayers but is provided from other sources, largely the wealthy donors among us.

At least those folks’ money is not being wasted on such frivolities as education and research, which have seen cuts to the tune of $10.8 million, as announced by departing Chancellor Ronnie Green (Journal Star, June 6).

Reductions include $2.88 million from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, $1.78 million from the College of Arts and Sciences, along with cuts ranging from $200,000 to over $300,000 from the libraries, the College of Law and the College of Fine and Performing arts.

Green, it was reported, has overseen $66 million in cuts during his seven years.

Good! Who the cares about such unimportant nonsense anyway? I just congratulate those affluent individuals who donated $150 million for the athletic training facility so that the good citizens of the state can watch the kiddies play games rather than wasting their bucks on silly things such as the original function of the university — educating people and conducting research that can improve the lives of Nebraskans.

Heaven forfend that those monied people would pony up maybe half the cost of the new athletic facility in order to make up the other shortfalls. But thank heavens, the string of sellouts will now likely continue.

C. Robert Wikel, Crete